Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lawmakers Aim to End Suit Against Vegas-Area Schools Breakup

March 30, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: clark county school district, Las Vegas news, Nevada legislature, school reorganization

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are moving quickly on a measure to effectively end a lawsuit aimed at preventing the breakup of one of the nation’s largest school districts.

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have outlined a specific process to reorganize authority and potentially some funding in Las Vegas-area schools.

Clark County School Board trustees have twice sued to stop the breakup, saying procedural decisions made outside the regular legislative session were invalid.

Officials say lawmakers will vote on Assembly Bill 469 for the first time early next week — just days after it was introduced in the regular session.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the only outspoken opponent to the bill is Las Vegas schools Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.

The reorganization is intended to shift power from a central district office to individual schools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia