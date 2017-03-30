Lawmakers Aim to End Suit Against Vegas-Area Schools Breakup

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are moving quickly on a measure to effectively end a lawsuit aimed at preventing the breakup of one of the nation’s largest school districts.
Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have outlined a specific process to reorganize authority and potentially some funding in Las Vegas-area schools.
Clark County School Board trustees have twice sued to stop the breakup, saying procedural decisions made outside the regular legislative session were invalid.
Officials say lawmakers will vote on Assembly Bill 469 for the first time early next week — just days after it was introduced in the regular session.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the only outspoken opponent to the bill is Las Vegas schools Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.
The reorganization is intended to shift power from a central district office to individual schools.