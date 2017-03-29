Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Citizenship a Question for Pig-Mask Suspect in Bellagio Store Heist

March 29, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Bellagio robbery, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, Sebastian Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they’re not sure of the background or citizenship of a 20-year-old man accused of wearing a pig mask during a weekend smash-and-grab burglary at a jewelry store at the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sebastian Gonzalez appeared in court Wednesday with a Spanish-language interpreter and court-appointed attorneys to face felony conspiracy, burglary, attempted robbery and weapon charges.

Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman set an April 11 probable cause hearing and said he won’t set bail until he knows Gonzalez’s citizenship.

Prosecutor John Giordani said outside court that Gonzalez may be from Mexico or from Southern California.

Giordani noted that police are seeking three other male suspects who got away following the 1 a.m. Saturday sledgehammer break-in at the Tesorini store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia