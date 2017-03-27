Tyson Foods Donates Truckload Of Food To Three Square

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The hungry living in some Nevada counties are being thrown much more than a bone, thanks to Three Square Food Bank and Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 31,000 pounds of protein to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas on Monday, to help eliminate hunger in southern Nevada.
With today’s donation, Tyson Foods has provided more than 500,000 pounds of product to Three Square throughout the years.
“This donation will empower Three Square, and our agency partners to carry out our mission of pursuing a hunger-free community in Southern Nevada,” said Brian Burton, CEO and President of Three Square Food Bank. “On behalf of our organization, our partners and our hungry neighbors who are benefitting from this donation, we express our most sincer gratitude to everyone at Tyson Foods who made this possible,” he said.
Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network which serves Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln and Nye counties, and will distribute the donated food through a service network of more than 1,300 community partners including nonprofit and faith-based organizations providing daily meals and food pantry services to food insecure Nevadans.
“We’re proud to support Three Square Food Bank and appreciate its dediction to providing hunger relief for the people of its community,” said Debra Vernon, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Tyson Foods. “From backpack feeding programs for kids, to supplemting the diets of food-insecure senior citizens, the food bank is making a difference and this donation will help even more lives.”