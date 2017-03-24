Man Shot, Killed Following Henderson Party

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting death of a man that may be linked to a Henderson house party early Friday, according to authorities.
The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the Lakewood Cove Apartments on the 1100 block of Center Street just before 2 a.m. Friday, a Henderson city statement reported.
Officers were first dispatched to the location around 12:45 a.m. following calls of a large party. Police broke up the party without incident, but officers were called back about an hour later over reports a man was unconscious, not breathing and receiving CPR. Officers and firefighters determined the man suffered from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Henderson Police investigators are asking for anyone with information about the case to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.