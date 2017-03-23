Vegas Casinos Favoring UNC as Sweet 16 Begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Las Vegas casinos are favoring North Carolina as the NCAA Tournament resets to a 16-team field.
Futures odds compiled by Pregame.com on Thursday show the Tar Heels as a 5-1 favorite, followed by Kansas at 6-1 and Gonzaga and Arizona each at 7-1.
Sin City had trouble deciding on favorites for the tournament after Selection Sunday, with some initially listing No. 2 seed Duke as the top team and others picking Kansas and North Carolina.
But the odds now reflect each team’s new path toward the title — four wins — plus wagers placed to this point.
Arizona is the biggest favorite to win on Thursday night, facing Xavier. Arizona is favored by 7 1/2 points, but bettors are backing Xavier according to wagering totals released by William Hill US.