FBI Special Agent Takes Stand In Bundy Trial

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Federal prosecutors are close to resting their case in the Bunkerville standoff trial. Wednesday, FBI Special Agent Charles Johnson took the stand as a government witness. He told jurors undercover agents posed as documentary producers to draw statements from supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy.
Two of the six defendants were interviewed for the production entitled “America Reloaded” and the video was shown in court.
It’s the first of three scheduled trials in the 2014 standoff between Bundy’s supporters and federal agents over unpaid cattle grazing fees near the Bundy ranch outside Las Vegas. The six defendants are accused of conspiring to block BLM agents from impounding Bundy’s cattle.