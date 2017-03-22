Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NDOT Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary

March 22, 2017 1:36 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Communications Director Sean Sever, infrastructure, NDOT, Nevada Department of Highways, Nevada Department of Transportation

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It used to be called the Nevada Department of Highways. We now know it as the Nevada Department of Transportation, or NDOT, for short.

The state transportation arm celebrated 100 years of service Wednesday with historical photos and a timeline posted on the department’s website, as well as an invitation for Nevadans to share their state transportation memories.

The Nevada Department of Highways was formed on March 23, 1917 with a mission to surface the rutted dirt paths that served as the road network of the time. Historical Nevada transportation photos, videos and decade-by-decade history of the progression of state highways are now available at nevadadot.com/100 and by following the department on Facebook and Twitter.

“We’ve been helping keep Nevada safe and connected for 100 years,” said NDOT Communications Director Sean Sever. “Nevada has a rich transportation history, from the dirt paths of a century ago to today’s interstates carrying as many as 300,000 cars every day. What we do is about connecting Nevadans, and we want to hear from fellow residents their memories of Nevada’s transportation history, especially from the first half of the twentieth century,” Sever said.

Nevada residents are also invited to provide memories or reflections of early Nevada transportation to potentially be included on the NDOT website and social media posts by visiting nevadadot.com/100 or contacting NDOT at (775) 888-7000.

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia