Republican Eyes Continued Care for Incurably Ill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Republican state legislator wants to ensure Nevadans with chronic conditions such as his own experience no gaps in treatment.
Assemblyman Keith Pickard of Carson City introduced a bill Monday that would outlaw insurance companies from dropping coverage during regular reassessments of incurable diseases.
He says insurers often force patients to wait for critical prescriptions, devices or procedures during mandated, annual re-authorizations of their conditions.
Pickard argues that’s unnecessary and a health risk for people with illnesses that have no cure and are not prone to remission.
Assembly Bill 352 would apply to people with diagnosed conditions such as HIV, AIDS, thyroidectomy or his own testosterone deficiency.
Pickard says he was diagnosed two years ago and recently experienced a lag in testosterone replacement therapy during re-authorization.