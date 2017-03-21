Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Moves to Join 11 Other States in Popular Vote Effort

March 21, 2017 11:27 PM
Filed Under: Nevada legislature, Nevada news, popular vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A national effort to elect United States presidents by popular vote is finding support in the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports 11 states have already signed on. They account for 30 percent of all Electoral College votes.

America’s founders designed the winner-take-all system in part to ensure a voice for rural regions.

Proponents of Assembly Bill 274 say making every vote count equally would enfranchise voters in states that are not political battlegrounds like Nevada.

Republican Sen. Ira Hansen of Sparks pointed out at a Tuesday hearing the state’s elevated status has benefited Nevada to a tune of $55 million last election.

Five of the nation’s 45 presidents, including Donald Trump, have won the White House without the popular vote.

Sixteen Democratic lawmakers support the proposal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia