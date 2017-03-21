Metro Releases DUI Checkpoint Numbers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A two-day checkpoint to put the brakes on DUI drivers in the valley netted only a dozen impaired drivers.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau and Patrol Bureau’s sobriety checkpoint on Friday and Saturday was set up on Paradise Road north of Tropicana Avenue.
The checkpoint focused on identifying drug and alcohol impaired drivers, including juveniles, young adults and older adults, before they get involved in a crash. According to Metro, these checkpoints increase the safety for all Southern Nevada drivers.
The results of the checkpoint are summarized below:
Cars passed through the checkpoint: 5187
Drivers tested: 68
Drivers arrested for DUI: 12
Administrative Citations: 1
Personnel assigned to checkpoint: 38
Metro said this checkpoint symbolized Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s efforts to raise the public’s awareness of their zero tolerance toward drug and alcohol impaired driving.