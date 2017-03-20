Woman Shot, Killed in Vegas Parking Lot

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman was killed after being shot in the head in a central Las Vegas parking lot late Sunday, according to authorities.
The woman’s body was found behind the Cowtown Boots store the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dan McGrath said
The woman, identified as a black woman in her 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, McGrath said. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
McGrath said the woman had been at the nearby Dollar Tree store and was carrying bags from the store when she was found. Her valuables, including her phone, were not taken.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.