Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Shot, Killed in Vegas Parking Lot

March 20, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Cowtown Boots, East Flamingo Road, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, woman killed

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman was killed after being shot in the head in a central Las Vegas parking lot late Sunday, according to authorities.

The woman’s body was found behind the Cowtown Boots store the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dan McGrath said

The woman, identified as a black woman in her 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, McGrath said. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

McGrath said the woman had been at the nearby Dollar Tree store and was carrying bags from the store when she was found. Her valuables, including her phone, were not taken.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia