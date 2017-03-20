Spaghetti Bowl ‘Big Squeeze’ Starts Tonight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Big Squeeze is only hours away. Traffic near the Interstate 15 Spaghetti Bowl interchange is expected to experience some added congestion for the foreseeable future beginning Monday night as construction crews begin the latest phase of roadwork to improve Las Vegas’ busiest traffic trouble spot.

Starting at 9 p.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation will close lanes on U.S. Highway 95, limiting traffic from three lanes down to two in both directions as part of the $1 billion Project Neon plan to alleviate traffic flow through one of I-15’s most congested points between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

The work, which will stretch from Rancho Drive to just east of I-15, will last until next January while teams build a new flyover ramp more 80 feet over the main roadway to connect carpool lanes between 95 and 15.

With nearly 220,000 vehicles using the closing portion of 95 daily according to NDOT, it was not immediately clear how much traffic impact the closure will have on travelers through the area, particularly on the estimated 10,000 cars and trucks a day on the roadway during commute hours from 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

While traffic will undoubtedly increase on surface streets around the construction area, travelers are being urged to take those alternate street routes to avoid delays when possible. Southbound 95 drivers can take Valley View Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, while northbound travelers should take Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.