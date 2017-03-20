Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

4 People Displaced After Henderson Kitchen Fire

March 20, 2017 12:13 PM By Fred Halstied
HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A fire on Sunday has left four people looking for another place to live in Henderson.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Autumn Hill Street, that’s near Seven Hills Drive and Whispering Ridge Court. Firefighters received the call from dispatch at 4:15 p.m.

The first arrive engine crew saw light smoke coming from a one-story singly family home. Firefighters went through the home and began an offensive attack, knocking down the fire within five minutes and limiting fire damage to the kitchen.

The residents were not home when the fire started. A neighbor noticed the smoke and called 9-1-1.

The Henderson Fire Department said four engines, one truck, two rescue units and an air resource apparatus responded to the fire.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. Three adults and a child were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The total damage is estimated at $24,000.

