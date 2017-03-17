Cops: Longtime Vegas Foster Parent Sexually Assaulted Girl

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A longtime foster parent and Boy Scout leader was arrested and faces charges of sexually assaulting a child in his care, according to police.
Las Vegas Sex Crime Bureau investigators are also hoping parents of any children who had past contact with Grant Claycomb will come forward and contact authorities, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Claycomb, 51, was arrested Thursday after an investigation into allegations made by a female foster child who stayed in Claycomb’s home in 2015.
Detectives said Claycomb had cared for many foster children in the past and has also been an active Boy Scout leader at his church for several years.
Clayborn is charged with four counts of lewdness with a child under 14 as well as one count of sexual assault with a child under 14.
Investigators also asked for the public’s assistance, requesting anyone with children who may have been victimized by Claycomb to come forward. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3421.