Former Boyfriend Arrested in Burned Woman’s Murder

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A former boyfriend is behind bars and charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old woman whose partially burned body was found in a Las Vegas apartment complex last weekend, according to authorities.
Raymond Quinsell Lewis IV was arrested Thursday afternoon, just hours after police identified 20-year-old Geronique Bentley as the victim in the killing at the complex on the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Police circulated a sketch to help identify Bentley after residents noticed burn marks on a wall and found her partially burned body March 11 in a remote corner of the complex.
The Clark County coroner said Friday it will take several weeks to determine Bentley’s cause of death.
Investigators said they believe Lewis and Bentley had been in a former dating relationship at the time of her death.
Lewis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.