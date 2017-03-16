Worker Stung by Hundreds of Bees in North Las Vegas

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

March 16, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Bees, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas news, North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A worker has been critically injured after being stung by bees hundreds of times in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was called Wednesday afternoon for reports of a man who had encountered a beehive in a cellphone communication tower.

Fire Department Capt. Cedric Williams says the man was doing some sort of work on the cellphone tower when several hundred bees stung him.

The man was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people were stung and treated at the scene.

