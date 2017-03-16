Nevadans in Congress Nearly United Against Nuke Dump Funding

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

March 16, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Catherine Cortez Masto, Dean Heller, Dina Titus, Jacky Rosen, Nevada news, nuclear waste site, ruben kihuen, yucca mountain

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s congressional delegation is nearly united decrying President Donald Trump’s request for Congress to allocate $120 million to restart the licensing process for a national nuclear waste dump in the desert outside Las Vegas.

The state’s U.S. senators, Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, fired off a letter Thursday to new Energy Secretary Rick Perry declaring the mothballed Yucca Mountain project dead and beyond resuscitation.

Democratic Reps. Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen, and Jacky Rosen declared they won’t let Nevada become the nation’s nuclear dumping ground.
Republican Rep. Mark Amodei didn’t immediately comment.

In rural Nye County, the county commission chairman is welcoming the president’s call to fund hearings for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to decide if Yucca Mountain is safe and should be licensed to accept spent nuclear fuel.

