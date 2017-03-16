LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You’ve heard the old saying. “An apple a day keeps the doctor way.” That may be true or not depending on whom you ask. Now the local health district is getting involved in an effort to get and keep Nevadans healthy.

March is National Nutrition Month, and in keeping with this year’s theme, the Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging everyone to “Put Your Best Fork Forward.” The annual observance was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and serves as a reminder that every bite counts. In addition to insipiring everyone to take small steps to improve healthy eating habits-one forkful at a time-this month is also a time to encourage people to incorporate more physical activities into their daily routines.

SNHD says a healthy diet and physical activity can help reduce the risks of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic illnesses. In Clark County, 40.2 percent of adults report eating less than one serving of fruit per day, and 19.5 percent report eating less than one serving of vegetables. For moderately active adults, the recommended daily amount of fruit is 2 cups each day and 2 1/2 cups of vegetables.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion has free tools to help you get and stay healthy. You can go to the GetHealthyClarkCounty site. Also Health District apps are available through the Apple Store for iOS devices, from Google Play for Android, or visit the Southern Nevada Health District website, SNHD.info/apps.