2 Officers Hurt, Driver Arrested After Vegas Crash

March 16, 2017 8:54 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two Las Vegas police officers were injured in a crash involving a 35-year-old man now facing felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor drunken driving and child endangerment charges.

Police Sgt. Paul McCullough told reporters the officers were in an unmarked police vehicle that was struck about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday by a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Cartier Avenue and North Sandy Lane northeast of downtown.

McCullogh says the driver of the Tahoe grabbed his 3-year-old child and tried to run, but he was caught by one of the injured officers.

David Olivas of North Las Vegas was jailed Thursday pending an initial court appearance. The hit-and-run charge carries a mandatory 2-to-20-years in prison if he’s convicted.

The officers were taken to University Medical Center, where McCullogh says one was treated for broken ribs.

