Suspect Arrested in Fatal Vegas Home Invasion Robbery Attack

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A suspect in a Las Vegas home invasion robbery that ended with another suspect dead and a woman wounded has been arrested for his alleged role in the crime, according to authorities.
Arnold Morales walked into Centennial Hills Hospital late Sunday, just after gunfire broke out inside the home on the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue around 10:30 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said Morales, 21, and another man were armed with handguns when they forced their way into the house and attempted to rob the couple inside. The male resident was able to free himself, grab a gun and fire multiple shots at the two suspects.
When officers arrived, they found one suspect dead from several gunshot wounds near the door of the home. The suspect’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Morales suffered a non-life threatening wound and went to Centennial Hills Hospital for treatment. Detectives determined he was connected to the home invasion shootings and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after being released from the hospital.
Morales faces several charges, including counts for attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, armed robbery, burglary and conspiracy.
The woman living in the home was also treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her arm. Authorities said it was not immediately clear whether she was shot by the assailants or the male resident.