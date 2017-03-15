Nevada Launches Program For Inmates With Opioid Addictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Department of Corrections has announced it is launching a program to combat opiate addiction in two state prisons.
Tuesday the pilot program is scheduled to begin in April at Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City and Southern Desert Correctional Center in Las Vegas.
Participants will include 100 inmates who volunteered for the program and are scheduled for release in coming months.
The inmates will be given shots of Vivitrol, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for preventing relapse to opioid dependence after patients have undergone detox treatments.
Inmates will receive an injection a few days before their release and get set up with community providers who will continue the treatment.
The program is expected to last about 18 months.
