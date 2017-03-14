Early Voting For Henderson Primaries Begins Saturday

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – It’s only been a few months since the presidential election — and now, voters in Henderson can gear up for another round at the polls.
People who live in Henderson can begin early voting for the Henderson municipal primary election this Saturday, March 18, continuing through March 31. Registered residents can cast their vote at Henderson City Hall, Galleria at Sunset and neighborhood voting sites listed below. Henderson residents must register to vote by March 14 to cast their ballot in the primary election.
“I encourage voters to take advantage of the convenience of our early voting program,” said City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante. “Residents can vote at any of the locations throughout the city. Please check online for the location that is the most convenient, ” she said.
There are seven candidates seeking the office of Mayor and three candidates competing in the race for the Ward 3 City Council seat.
A list of early voting neighborhood sites and dates is available at VoteHendersonNV.com. Primary Election Day is April 4 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may cast their ballots at any of the nine vote centers located throughout Henderson on Election Day.
A list of vote centers and days you can vote are below:
Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at various locations
March 18–Albertsons, 190 N. Boulder Highway
March 19–Vons, 45 E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
March 20–Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
March 21–Albertsons, 201 S. Stephanie St.
March 22–Silver Spring Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy.
March 23 and 24–Solera at Anthem Community Center, 2401 Somersworth Dr.
March 25–Vons, 2667 E. Windmill Pkwy.
March 26–Albertsons, 575 College Dr.
March 27–Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
March 28–Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy.
March 29 and 30–Sun City Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Rd.
March 31–Heritage Park Senior Facility, S. 300 Racetrack Rd.