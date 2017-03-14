Cops: Driver Likely Suffered Medical Problem in Fatal Five-Vehicle Henderson Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Henderson man may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, leading to his death as part of a five-vehicle accident that closed a Henderson intersection Monday afternoon, Henderson police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and North Stephanie Street just after 1:45 p.m. Monday, a Henderson city statement reported.
Initial evidence indicates the driver of a white BMW, Paul John Petronsky Jr. of Henderson, may have suffered a medical episode, causing him to lose control and crash into other vehicles at the intersection.
Henderson police officers arrived and administered CPR. Petronsky, 54, was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Four other vehicles suffered damage in the course of the incident. One other driver was transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
It does not appear drugs or alcohol played any role in the collision.
The intersection at West Warm Springs and North Stephanie remained closed for about three hours as investigators looking into the incident.