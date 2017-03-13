Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval Gets Say on Automatic Voter Registration in Nevada

March 13, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, Nevada legislature, Nevada news, Voter Registration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are endorsing a proposal to automate voter registration when people apply for state identification cards.

The Department of Motor Vehicles already voluntarily integrates voter registration with applications for driver’s licenses.

The proposal would codify that the department must continue to work with local officials to register anyone eligible who doesn’t opt out at the DMV.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval will have five days to sign the measure once it’s transmitted to him later this week.

If he takes no action or vetoes the proposal, it would go before voters in November 2018.

All Democrats plus one independent passed it 27-15 in the Assembly last month and 12-9 in the Senate on Monday.

Republicans worry it may register people who are either ineligible or do not want to vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia