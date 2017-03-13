Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Has 3rd Worst Credit Condition In The Nation

March 13, 2017 1:26 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You see those commercials all the time on television. Check your credit, see where you stand, manage your credit. Some people have excellent credit, while others are really struggling.

The latest national study by CardRatings.com shows that Nevada is one of the states with the worst credit conditions in the nation. Alabama and Georgia are the worst with Nevada, Louisiana and Mississippi falling near the bottom of the pile.

“We hear a lot of statistics about the national economy,” said Richard Barrington, the financial analyst who conducted the study for CardRatings.com. “But the truth is that economic conditions are very personal. They vary from household to household, but also there are striking regional differences,” he said.

North Dakota earned the top spot for credit conditions. The average credit score of its residents was 19 points higher than the average state. Foreclosures were one-tent as common as in the rest of the nation.

Following North Dakota in the rankings were South Dakota, Vermont, Montana, and Minnesota. These five states with the strongest credit conditions all have unemployment rates of 4% or lower.

“Whether it is an individual looking to relocate or a business considering expansion into a region, it is important for local credit conditions to be a factor in these decisions,” said Barrington. “While house hold credit is largely a matter of personal responsibility, area conditions can have a strong influence on one’s ability to build a good credit history,” he said.

 

 

CreditRatings.com contributed to this story.

