Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coroner: Man Found Dead Near Lake Mead Was From Wisconsin

March 13, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: body found, Lake Mead, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Thomas Olsen, Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified man found dead near a shoreline in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area as a 53-year-old tourist from Wisconsin.

The Clark County coroner said Monday it could take several weeks to determine what caused the death of Thomas A. Olsen of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Olsen’s body was found March 8 in the desert, not far from a rental car found parked for several days at the Sunset View Overlook near the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Olsen had been reported missing Feb. 28, a day after he was seen leaving the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia