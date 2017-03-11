Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Burned Body of Apparent Homicide Victim Found

March 11, 2017 3:27 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent homicide involving a teenage girl whose burned body was found at an apartment complex.

Lt. Dan McGrath says a resident found the girl’s body Saturday morning. He says he victim’s identity isn’t immediately known and that an autopsy will be needed to determine cause of death.

However, McGrath says investigators preliminarily believed she was killed before her body was burned.

McGrath says the victim appeared to be between 14 and 18 years old, petite in build and that she had shoulder-length braids.

Homicide investigators are knocking on doors of apartments in the complex and police also are checking for video showing vehicles in the area.

