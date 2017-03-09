Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

San Diego St. Outscores UNLV 12-2 in OT for MWC Tourney Win

March 9, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: Mountain West Conference, ncaa basketball, San Diego State, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Kell scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and San Diego State outscored UNLV 12-2 in the extra period for a 62-52 victory Wednesday night in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The No. 6 seed Aztecs (18-13) face third-seeded Boise State in a Thursday quarterfinal. No. 11 seed UNLV (11-21) lost 11 of its last 12.

Kell made four free throws and a 3-pointer while the Rebels missed 3 of 4 field goals and committed four turnovers in overtime.

Malik Pope also scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Jovan Mooring had 18 points and Christian Jones added 16 to lead UNLV.

Jones split a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left, and Pope missed a jumper to force overtime tied at 50.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia