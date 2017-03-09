Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Supreme Court Belatedly Marking New Justice Arrival

March 9, 2017 11:11 AM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich is finally having her formal swearing-in.

The former state court judge in Reno has been doing the job since Jan. 2.

But her investiture ceremony, originally scheduled Jan. 9, was postponed due to storms and flooding in northern Nevada.

On Thursday, the court marks her arrival with a ceremony at the Nevada State Library and Archives, and a reception at the Supreme Court building in Carson City.

Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Stiglich to fill the remaining two years of former Justice Nancy Saitta’s term. Saitta resigned last August from the seven-member court.

Stiglich had served since 2012 on the Washoe County District Court, where she co-founded a youthful offender drug program.

She also taught at the National Judicial College and the University of Nevada, Reno.

