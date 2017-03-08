Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lake Mead Named America’s Deadliest National Park

March 8, 2017 1:15 PM By Fred Halstied
BOULDER CITY, NV (KXNT) – Lake Mead has earned a dubious designation, ranking the man-made lake outside Las Vegas as the deadliest national park in America.

According to analysis from Outside Magazine, 254 people lost their lives at Lake Mead between January 2006 and September 2016. That’s more than Yosemite National Park and the Grand Canyon, which ranked second and third, respectively. Drownings accounted for most of the deaths.

In recent years, Lake Mead officials have increased patrols and water safety campaigns. Two of the lake’s most popular swimming areas now offer loaner life jackets and the program is being expanded.

