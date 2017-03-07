Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Northwest Vegas House Damaged By Fire

March 7, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: American Red Cross, Fire, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Another house fire in the Las Vegas valley, but this one wasn’t caused by high winds, or even squatters. Fire investigators believe this fire was started by a candle.

Two people were treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation after their northwest Las Vegas home caught fire Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to Oil Lantern Lane at 2:40 p.m. Monday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

When firefighters arrived, they found a one-story wood frame house with heavy smoke coming from the vents of the attic. After entering, firefighters also found two adults and one teenager as well as a dog inside a car parked in the driveway. All where helped outside and checked for signs of smoke inhalation.

The fire got into the attack and spread quickly. Just after firefighters arrived on the scene, flames in the attic spread quickly and begin burning through the home’s roof. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire investigators think a candle left burning unattended in a bedroom started the fire. The house sustained extensive damage estimated at $150,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family of five displaced by the blaze.

