Nevada Bill Seeks Legal Sympathy for Kids Who Kill Abusers

March 6, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Nevada legislature, Nevada news, sexual assault

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada lawmaker is proposing courts take a favorable view of sexually assaulted or trafficked children who hurt or kill their abusers.

Minors who physically attack their pimps or someone who repeatedly assaults them would be presumed to have acted in self-defense under a bill from Assemblyman John Hambrick.

The Las Vegas Republican says the idea came from James Dold of the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth. Dold has been pursuing similar legislation across the country to improve victims’ lives after human trafficking.

Representatives of district attorneys, public defenders and juvenile delinquents opposed the bill at a Monday hearing.

They say it could allow kids to get away with killing anyone who harasses them and would have other unintended consequences.

