Driver Dies in Fiery Southwest Gas Truck Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The driver of a car that rear-ended a Southwest Gas truck before bursting into flames at a Las Vegas intersection late Sunday died from his injuries, according to police.
The collision happened on East Cactus Avenue west of South Bermuda Road just before 11:15 p.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Witnesses said the driver of an Infiniti G37 didn’t slow down as he approached a stop sign and slammed into the back of a Southwest Gas truck towing a wheeled mobile generator.
The crash ignited the Infinity. The 34-year-old driver was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
The gas truck was pushed into the intersection, but the driver was uninjured.
The collision remains under investigation.