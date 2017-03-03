Seniors Will Be Serving Seniors

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A special dinner will be taking place today in Las Vegas with high school seniors serving dinner to senior citizens in the area.
Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a non-profit organization that provides assistive services to senior citizens in Southern Nevada, is teaming up with Kit’s Kitchen for special dinner called “Seniors Serving Seniors.” The event is today from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Kit’s Kitchen, located at 2021 W. Sunset Road in Henderson.
“Lack of transportation and isolation are common dilemmas for many senior citizens in the Las Vegas Valley,” said Dana Serrata, Helping Hands Executive Director. “Our senior citizens often don’t have opportunities to go into the community for a nice meal and to socialize with others,” she said.
Kit’s Kitchen is an experimental non-profit eatery designed to help young people gain hospitality industry experience and serve affordable meals to the community. The venue goes hand-in-hand with the non-profit Kids in Transition Foundation, which opened in February 2016 to help underprivileged young people through meals, scholarships, mentoring and financial aid.
“Kit’s Kitchen is a restaurant that’s for everyone,” said owner Chanthy Walsh. “Whether they have deep pockets or not, anyone can afford a great meal. The price on the menu covers the food cost, all tips are considered donations to help youth through the Foundation, since everyone in the restaurant is a volunteer,” Walsh said.