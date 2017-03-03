Man Arrested in Arizona in Vegas New Year’s Day Beating Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A North Las Vegas man who investigators said beat his mother’s elderly boyfriend to death during a New Year’s Day fight earlier this year was arrested in Arizona, according to authorities.
Edgar Umanzor was arrested in Arizona without incident and extradited back to Nevada in connection with the death of Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary on January 1, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Detectives say Castillo-Echeagary, 64, went to the woman’s home on the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue and got into an argument with Umanzor. During the confrontation, Castillo-Echeagary suffered blows to his head. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Umanzor, 31, had a long criminal history prior to the incident, including arrestes for armed burglary, auto burglary and robbery between 2006 and 2010, police said.
Umanzor was sent back to Las Vegas, where he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.