Allred, Assault Victims Support More Time to Sue in Nevada

March 1, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Gloria Allred, Nevada legislature, Nevada news, sexual assault victims

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are bringing in a renowned attorney to make the case that people who were sexually assaulted as children deserve more time to seek restitution.

Gloria Allred told lawmakers and reporters Wednesday that she hopes Nevada’s proposed legislation leads other states to extend how long victims have to file civil lawsuits. State laws vary widely.

Victims young and old said at a hearing it can take a lifetime to realize what happened to them was wrong and come forward.

Assembly Bill 145 would among other things give people 20 years after they turn 18 to file suit against the person who assaulted them. Currently victims have 10 years.

The bill also would extend from three years to 20 years the time limit to file child pornography civil suits.

