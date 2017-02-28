Vegas Home of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Burglarized

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas home of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was burglarized last weekend while the former champion was celebrating his 40th birthday in Los Angeles, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Investigators said someone forced their way into the home on Wood Creek Court on the Southern Highlands Golf Club course in the southern Las Vegas Valley some time between Friday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 27, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Several items of value were taken and police had not identified any suspects in the break-in.
Authorities said they would not be releasing any additional details about the crime, although the investigation into the case continues.