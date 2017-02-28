Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Home of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Burglarized

February 28, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Floyd Mayweather Jr., home burglary, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Southern Highlands Golf Club

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas home of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was burglarized last weekend while the former champion was celebrating his 40th birthday in Los Angeles, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Investigators said someone forced their way into the home on Wood Creek Court on the Southern Highlands Golf Club course in the southern Las Vegas Valley some time between Friday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 27, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Several items of value were taken and police had not identified any suspects in the break-in.

Authorities said they would not be releasing any additional details about the crime, although the investigation into the case continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia