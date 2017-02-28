Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

State Apellate Courts Move To Downtown Vegas

February 28, 2017 1:26 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Administrative Office of the Courts, Carson City, courthouse, Las Vegas, legal, Nevada Court of Appeals, Regional Justice Center, The Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals have moved from the Regional Justice Center to 408 E. Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

A grand opening and public reception has been scheduled for March 27.

The primary courthouse for the Nevada Apellate Courts is in Carson City. This second courthouse will provide chambers and offices for the Las Vegas based Justices and Judges of the Apellate Courts and employees of the Administative Office of the Courts.

If you have any business with the Nevada Appellate Courts or the Administrative Office of the Courts, both are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The building has 26,132 square feet of leased space, which is more than 10,000 square feet larger than the space leased by both courts in the Regional Justice Center, with an estimated lease savings of about $500,000.

The 72-seat courtroom on the second floor is modeled after the first courtroom for the U.S. Supreme Court. The building resembles a traditional Roman courthouse, with columns and a white stone exterior. Icons representing Nevada’s 16 counties and Carson City wrap the building.

