Nursing Rooms First Among Nevada Bills to Enshrine Obamacare

February 27, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Nevada news, ObamaCare

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are taking up the first of a series of Democratic proposals aimed at copying Affordable Care Act policies into state law.

Under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, all employers with a staff of 50 or more already must provide a private place and “reasonable break time” for workers to extract breast milk.

Democratic Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel of Henderson told a panel of lawmakers Monday that Nevada should enact that rule with an additional requirement that the break space be clean.

Opponents to Assembly Bill 113 are primarily concerned “clean” will be too strictly defined.

State lawmakers in Washington and Hawaii are also attempting to enshrine parts of so-called “Obamacare” on the state level as Republicans inch toward a plan to eliminate or replace portions of it.

