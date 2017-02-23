Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Father, Son Arrested in Henderson Credit Union Robberies

February 23, 2017 9:34 AM
HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Investigators say a father and son are behind bars as part of a two-man bank robbery team that struck two Henderson credit unions since January, authorities said.

Jeffrey James and his son Jessy James were arrested in a Henderson Walmart parking lot Wednesday, a Henderson city release reported.

Detectives determined Jeffrey James, 51, and Jessy James, 22, were the crooks who robbed a Silver State Schools Credit Union branch on South Eastern Avenue on January 24, then an America’s First Credit Union branch also on South Eastern on Feb. 16.

Money from those robberies were found on both men when they were arrested and a search of their vehicles uncovered more evidence of their involvement in the crimes.

In each case, the suspects gave employees a not demanding money and brandished a gun. No one was hurt in either robbery.

Authorities said they were able to identify the James as suspects from surveillance video as well as witness descriptions of the two men and their vehicles.

Both suspects were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges of robbery and burglary.

