Win “Varitey Salutes Hollywood” Oscar Viewing Party Tickets!

Listen to Heidi Harris all weeklong to win tickets to “Varitey Salutes Hollywood” Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, February 26th at Brenden Theaters at The Palms Casino Resort!
For the seventh year, Variety Children’s Charity will host the best Oscar Viewing Party in town “Variety Salutes Hollywood” with a Red Carpet and pre-Oscar coverage starting at 4p. All proceeds will benefit Variety The Children’s Charity and their many community programs including the Park Fund Project, Adaptive Bikes for Kids and the Compassion Care Fund.