Man Dies Following Vegas Apartment Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man died a day after he was shot in the face during a fight at a Las Vegas apartment earlier this week, according to authorities.
The victim died at University Medical Center Thursday from injuries suffered in the shooting on the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, the man may have been part of a small gathering at the apartment when he got into a fight with two other individuals at the party. One of the suspects pulled a firearm and shot the victim in the face. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.