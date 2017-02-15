Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Police Log Detroit Woman’s Death as Traffic Fatality

February 15, 2017 1:52 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say they’ve reclassified the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hospitalized for two months after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Las Vegas thoroughfare as the 127th traffic fatality of 2016.

The Clark County coroner ruled Wednesday that the Dec. 27 death of Sidni Wilma Jacobs of Detroit was an accident resulting from injuries she received in the Sept. 30 crash.

Police then reclassified the case.

Investigators say Jacobs was crossing East Flamingo Road outside a marked crosswalk on not far from busy Maryland Parkway when she was struck by a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by a 32-year-old Las Vegas man.

The driver wasn’t charged with a crime.

