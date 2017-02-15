Woman Arrested in Palm-Tree Fueled Arson Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – She’s accused of burning up a building in Las Vegas, but you’ll never believe how fire investigators say an accused arsonist started the fire…by lighting a nearby palm tree ablaze.
Linda F. Evans was charged Wednesday by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue arson investigators for a fire she allegedly started at a building on the west side of Las Vegas.
Evans, 34, was charged with one count each of second and third degree arson for allegedly starting a fire in a palm tree which spread to a vacant apartment building on the corner of F Street and Washington Avenue at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived on scene and brought the fire under control within a few minutes. Damage was estimated at $3,500. There were no reported injuries.
Witnesses on scene said they observed the suspect setting the tree on fire and pointed her out to police officers when they arrived. The suspect was held until arson investigators could interview Evans.
One Comment
It wasn’t really an arson, she was trying to keep herself warm, and the fire got out of hand. Most vagrants have a substance abuse problem, that’s why they live on the streets. I’m sure with a personality change, she will be able to find a good home to live in.