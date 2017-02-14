Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Solar Power Plant Commissioned to Serve Las Vegas Valley

February 14, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, NV Energy, solar power plant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have flipped the switch on a solar power plant southeast of Las Vegas.

NV Energy on Monday said the project, dubbed Boulder Solar II, has reached its commercial operation status.

The utility says the plant will provide 50 megawatts of power to customers in the Las Vegas Valley. That’s enough power to sustain about 30,000 typical southern Nevada homes.

NV Energy will be buying the power from AEP Renewables LLC, which owns the new plant.

The plant is the 14th solar energy project serving Nevada customers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia