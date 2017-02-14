Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Northern Nevada Braces For More Flooding Thursday, Beyond

February 14, 2017 1:46 PM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Still cleaning up after the latest round of flooding, much of northern Nevada is bracing for another series of wet storms that could swamp the state again into next week.

Gov. Brian Sandoval says multiple storms since Jan. 1 already have caused $15 million damage and the costs continue to rise.

Douglas County estimates $1. 6 million in damages at county parks alone. The state approved an emergency contract Monday for $7 million to repair washed out roads to the Pyramid Lake Paiute reservation north of Reno, where overall damage exceeds $10 million.

The next round of storms is expected to move in Thursday. The National Weather Service says even small amounts of precipitation could cause more flooding due to saturated soils.

It warned Tuesday on its web site in Reno: “Wednesday is your last quiet weather day.”

