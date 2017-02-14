Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dozens Get Marriage Licenses on Valentine’s Day in Vegas

February 14, 2017 3:25 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In keeping with tradition, dozens of couples have obtained marriage licenses in Las Vegas this Valentine’s Day.

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau reported issuing more than 110 marriage licenses by Tuesday afternoon.

Its main office in downtown Las Vegas closes at midnight.

A county spokesman, Dan Kulin, says the bureau issues about 120 licenses on a normal Tuesday.

Nearly 380 couples obtained licenses last year’s Valentine’s Day, which fell on a Sunday.

In an area where people can get married in venues that range from a shooting range to a Denny’s, the bureau is one of the busiest in the nation. It issues more than 80,000 marriage licenses every year.

