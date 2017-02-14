Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops: Woman Stabbed, Killed in Fight Over Cell Phone

February 14, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Coristine, cell phone murder, fatal stabbing, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Whitney Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KNXT) – An argument over a cell phone led to murder after a man stabbed a woman to death, then sparked a short standoff with police before surrendering early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a home on the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue to find a woman suffering from a stab wound just after midnight Tuesday morning, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

Investigators determined the victim got into an argument about a cell phone with Brandon Coristine before the man stabbed the woman and fled to a nearby trailer.

After a short standoff with police, Coristine was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

The killing is the 20th murder investigated by LVMPD homicide detectives in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia