Cops: Woman Stabbed, Killed in Fight Over Cell Phone

LAS VEGAS (KNXT) – An argument over a cell phone led to murder after a man stabbed a woman to death, then sparked a short standoff with police before surrendering early Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a home on the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue to find a woman suffering from a stab wound just after midnight Tuesday morning, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
Investigators determined the victim got into an argument about a cell phone with Brandon Coristine before the man stabbed the woman and fled to a nearby trailer.
After a short standoff with police, Coristine was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.
The killing is the 20th murder investigated by LVMPD homicide detectives in 2017.