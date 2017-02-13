Las Vegas Woman Sentenced For Foreclosure Rescue Scheme

LAS VEGAS—45 year old Alicia Ruiz of Las Vegas will be spending 18-48 months in jail, after being convicted in the Nevada Attorney General’s Office calls a Foreclosure Rescue Scheme.
Ruiz was sentenced for two felony counts of theft, a category “C” felony, for her role in a foreclosure rescue scheme. The fraud was committed between December 2011 and May 2013.
“Foreclosure rescue schemes take advantage of desperate and vulnerable homeowners who cannot afford to fall victim to scammers promising assistance,” said Attorney General Adam Laxalt. “Nevada’s homeowners should be cognizant of the warning signs, and follow our tips to protect themselves.”
Ruiz and two co-defendants operated a business known as “National Prevention Center” that defrauded homeowners using a foreclosure rescue scheme. Together, they solicited homeowners and promised their clients that they would purchase their foreclosed homes and then subsequently sell their homes at current value. After placing their trust in this business and paying thousands of dollars in upfront fees, clients’ homes were never purchased as promised, and the victims were not reimbursed.
The Office of the Nevada Attorney General offers the following tips to avoid falling victim to mortgage and foreclosure scams:
Avoid paying upfront fees for foreclosure assistance;
Get any promises that are made to you in writing;
Read the fine print of any contract and understand what you are signing;
Never sign over the deed to your home unless you are selling it; and
If you are at risk of foreclosure, contact your lender to try and make arrangements. If you are facing mortgage default or foreclosure, consider contacting a HUD approved counseling agency.