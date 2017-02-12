Client, Instructor Die in Lamborghini Crash at Vegas Track

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two men have died at a racetrack in Las Vegas after a Lamborghini crashed and burst into flames.
Las Vegas police Sgt. Steve Summers says a man was driving with an instructor in the passenger seat at SpeedVegas when the vehicle crashed Sunday.
The car drove off the track and spun into a concrete barrier lined with tires before erupting into flames.
Police say the two men, who have not yet been identified, were killed on impact.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
SpeedVegas CEO Aaron Fessler says the company is cooperating with investigators.